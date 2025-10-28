DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Download Admit Card Now, Check Exam Pattern And Timing

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for the posts of managers on their official website. Candidates can visit dsssb.delhi.gov.in and click on the admit card option to download it after filling in their login credentials.

The re-scheduled examination date for the Tier-2 examination for the posts of managers has been set for October 30 (Thursday) in two shifts. Shift one, descriptive, will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm, and the MCQ shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for October 26.

The name, examination centre, and date and timings of the examination can be found on the admit card. Candidates are advised to update their email address and mobile number for future communication, said DSSSB in an official notification.

How to download admit card:

1. Visit dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the official website.

2. To download the manager recruitment exam, admit card, click the link on the main page.

3. To log in, enter your credentials and click "Submit."

4. Verify the admit card that is visible on the screen.

5. For future use, save and print a copy of the admit card.