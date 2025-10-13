DSSSB Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Process Started For 5,346 Posts, Apply Here

DSSSB Delhi Government Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the registration process for 5,346 teacher vacancies across several subjects. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the board - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 7, 2025.

Selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 7, ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month.

Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Candidates applying for the vacancy must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks secured in the subject they are applying to. They must have studied the subject for two years.

Those applying for a higher position will be required to have a master's degree/ 4 year integrated program/B.EI.ED/B.Sc.B.Ed/B.A.B.Ed from any NCTE recognized Institution and must have passed the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) Conducted by CBSE.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a single written test.

DSSSB Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The Post?

Before submitting applications, candidates must make sure they are registered on the DSSSB portal, as the generated id and password is used to login and apply for any examination.

Visit the official website of the board - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Login".

Enter your username and password and apply for the DSSSB Teacher vacancy by filling the application form.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

The application fee is Rs. 100 for all canddiates except Women, and Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category candidates.

Detailed Notification - "DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025"