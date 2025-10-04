DSSSB Announces 5,346 Teacher Vacancies, Registration Begins on October 9

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 5,346 vacancies for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The online application process will begin on October 9 and close on November 7.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must be graduates with at least 50% marks from a recognized university or institute.

They must possess a BEd or BEd plus MEd degree.

Candidates must have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

Age Limit

Candidates should not be older than 30 years.

Age relaxation will be provided to applicants from reserved categories as per Government of India rules.

Salary Structure

Selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 7, ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month.



Application Fee

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 100

SC, ST, PH candidates, and women: exempted from the application fee

Selection Process



Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.



For further details about the recruitment process, candidates can check the detailed notification here.