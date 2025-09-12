Delhi Schools To Hire 1,180 Primary Teachers; Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

Delhi Primary Schools Teacher Vacacny 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced recruitment for 1,180 Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts in Delhi's government and municipal primary schools. The application process will begin on September 17 and will close on October 16. Interested and eligible individuals can apply through the official portal dsssbonline.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total posts, 502 are unreserved. The remaining posts are as follows: 306 for OBC, 137 for EWS, 166 for SC, and 69 for ST categories.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks from a recognised board, hold a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd/ETE/JBT/DIET/B.El.Ed), and qualify the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE. The maximum age limit is 30 years, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories.

Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level-6, with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 100, payable only through SBI e-pay. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen are exempted. Fees once paid will not be refunded.

Examination Scheme

The recruitment will be conducted through a one-tier written examination.

The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 200 marks, with a duration of two hours.

There will be two sections, each carrying 100 marks.

Sections:

Section A: General Intelligence, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Comprehension (100 marks).

Section B: Teaching methodology and NCTE curriculum-based questions (100 marks).

Negative marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks are:

40% for General/EWS

35% for OBC

30% for SC/ST/PwBD

Ex-servicemen will receive a 5% relaxation, subject to a minimum of 30%.

Post Preference

The posts are available under the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council. Candidates must indicate their department preference during the online e-dossier process. Once submitted, preferences cannot be changed.

Check the detailed notification here