Delhi Teacher Recruitment Drive Begins This Week; DSSSB Notifies 5,807 Vacancies

DSSSB has notified teaching jobs in the Directorate of Education

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a total of 5,807 vacancies in trained graduate teacher posts in the Directorate of Education. The application forms of this recruitment will be released on June 4 and candidates can apply till July 3.

Eligibility Criteria, Job Details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of one tier exam.

Regarding contractual employees, the job notification says, "the contractual employees working against teaching posts will be eligible for one time relaxation in upper age limit up to maximum period of 5 years. The quantum of age relaxation will be subject to number of years spend in the department on contract basis provided, they have worked for at least 120 days in a particular academic year."

This is the second recruitment drive for teachers announced recently. Currently the registration window is open for another recruitment drive through which a total of 7,236 vacancies in teacher, head clerk, patwari and other posts will be filled. Out of the total number of vacancies, 6,886 vacancies are in teacher posts. 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education. DSSSB will hold selection exams in Delhi/ NCR only. Selection to all the posts will be through either one or two tier exams and skill test. The last date for submission of application will be June 24.

