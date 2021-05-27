Delhi: Recruitment Drive To Fill 7,236 Teacher, Other Posts Begins; Apply At DSSSB Portal

DSSSB recruitment 2021 for 7,236 posts has begun.

The registration process for the DSSSB recruitment drive, which was announced on May 12, has begun. The application forms are available on the website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). A total of 7236 vacancies in teacher, clerk, counsellor, patwari and junior secretariat posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of application will be June 24.

Apply Online

Candidates should retain the hardcopy of the online application form and the admit card signed by the invigilator till the final result is declared.

DSSSB will hold selection exams in Delhi/ NCR only. Selection to all the posts will be through either one or two tier exams and skill test.

To all the candidates who are applying for teacher posts, the DSSSB has notified that, "the contractual employees working against teaching posts will be eligible for one time relaxation in upper age limit up to maximum period of 5 years. The quantum of age relaxation will be subject to number of years spend in the department on contract basis provided, they have worked for at least 120 days in a particular academic year."

Out of the total number of vacancies, 6,886 vacancies are in teacher posts. 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education. 50 posts of Counsellor will be filled in the Department of Women and Child Development. 278 posts of Junior Secretariat will be filled in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board 12 posts of head clerk and 10 posts of Patwari will be filled.

Click here for more Jobs News