Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) To Conduct Exams From June 25

DSSSB exams will be held from June 25 to July 11.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct computer-based job exams for the selection of teachers from June 25. The Board has scheduled exams till July 11. "These examinations will be held in online mode and socially distanced format. Candidates should follow all COVID-19 related safety measures including wearing masks, social distancing, etc.," the Board has said.

Details of the exam centre and session will be provided in the admit card which will be released by the Board on its website.

"Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile number as an additional measure. But in case a candidate does not get any information on the mobile number due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading admit card or re-examination. Candidates should visit the Board website," it has advised candidates.

The Board has announced a total of 5,807 vacancies in trained graduate teacher posts in the Directorate of Education. The application forms of this recruitment will be available till July 3.

This is the second recruitment drive for teachers announced recently. In another recruitment drive it had announced to fill 6,886 vacancies in teacher post out of which 120 posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education. The last date for submission of application will be June 24.

