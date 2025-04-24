Delhi University School Of Open Learning Semester Results 2025 Out, Here's How To Check

The University of Delhi's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has announced the results for the odd semester exams held earlier this year. Students from both regular and distance education modes can now access their results online through the university's official websites - exam.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.

To view their scorecards, students need to log in using their roll number. The result link is active on the homepage of the official portal, directing users to the 'Print Marksheet' option, where they can download or save their marksheet for future reference.

DU SOL Semester Results 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official DU result portal at exam.du.ac.in

Click on the 'Results' tab on the left-hand side

Select the 'Result/Marksheet' option and click on 'Print Marksheet'

Enter your roll number and select the relevant course and semester

Click on 'Print Score Card' to check the result

Download or print the marksheet PDF

Once displayed, students are advised to review the online Statement of Marks/Grades carefully. The marksheet includes personal and academic details such as name, parents' names, course, semester, paper codes, subject-wise marks, credits, CGPA, and division.

In case of any discrepancies in the marks or personal information, students must immediately reach out to their college or DU officials to initiate corrections.