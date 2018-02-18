Directorate Of School Education, Kashmir Recruitment 2018; 2601 Teacher, Lecturer Posts Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has announced recruitment for 2601 vacant posts of teachers and lecturer. Interested candidates shall have to apply before 20 February 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT DSEK Recruitment 2018; Apply For 2601 Teacher, Lecturer Posts New Delhi: Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has announced recruitment for 2601 vacant posts of teachers and lecturer. Interested candidates shall have to apply before 20 February 2018. Applications must be in the prescribed format, must carry all requisite documents and sent to the Chief Education Officer. Candidates shall also pay Rs 100 as examination fee. While 1590 vacancies are available for teacher post, 1011 posts are open for Lecturer recruitment. Applicants should note that after selection they will be engaged initially for a period of 60 days or till the regular selection is conducted by JKSSB (teacher post) or JKPSC (lecturer post) whichever is earlier.



Permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir having B.Ed or M.Ed are eligible for teacher post. Those having post graduation in the subjects mentioned in the vacancy notification are eligible to apply for Lecturer post available in Government Higher Secondary Schools of various districts of Kashmir division. For the lecturer post candidates shall have to submit self attested photocopies of B.Ed, M.Ed marksheet, MPhil, PhD and NET/ SET certificate. Candidates need to submit experience certificate of teaching at 10+2 level from government institute.



Teacher post: Candidates will be selected on the basis of graduation, B.Ed, M.Ed, post graduation, MPhil and PhD marks. While 70 points will be for graduation score, it will be 10 for B.Ed and 5 each for the rest of the parameters.

Lecturer post: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in screening test (80 points) and 5 points each will be given to MPhil, PhD, NET/ SET and teaching experience.



The written exam for Lecturer post will be held on 25 February 2018 (tentative).



