Directorate Of School Education, Kashmir Recruitment 2018; 2601 Teacher, Lecturer Posts

Eligibility Criteria
Permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir having B.Ed or M.Ed are eligible for teacher post. Those having post graduation in the subjects mentioned in the vacancy notification are eligible to apply for Lecturer post available in Government Higher Secondary Schools of various districts of Kashmir division. For the lecturer post candidates shall have to submit self attested photocopies of B.Ed, M.Ed marksheet, MPhil, PhD and NET/ SET certificate. Candidates need to submit experience certificate of teaching at 10+2 level from government institute.
Selection Process
Teacher post: Candidates will be selected on the basis of graduation, B.Ed, M.Ed, post graduation, MPhil and PhD marks. While 70 points will be for graduation score, it will be 10 for B.Ed and 5 each for the rest of the parameters.
Lecturer post: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in screening test (80 points) and 5 points each will be given to MPhil, PhD, NET/ SET and teaching experience.
Comments
Click here for more Jobs