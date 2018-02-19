Telangana TRT Exam Admit Card Today Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad will release hall tickets for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) today. The hall tickets will be available on the official website of the Commission, for candidates, from 3.00 pm onwards.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TSPSC TRT Hall Ticket: Know How To Download New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad will release hall tickets for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) today. The hall tickets will be available on the official website of the Commission, for candidates, from 3.00 pm onwards. Candidates should note that for the exam scheduled on 24 and 25 February, the hall tickets will be out today; for other exams which are scheduled later the hall tickets will be available tomorrow (20 February) from 9 pm onwards. Candidates can download the TSPSC TRT hall ticket at the official website tspsc.gov.in.



