UAE Launches New Digital System To Simplify Work Permits For Foreign Workers

In a significant initiative set to benefit thousands of Indian job seekers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rolled out a new digital service aimed at making the recruitment process for foreign workers faster and more efficient. The initiative is part of the country's broader push towards digital transformation in public services.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that employers can now apply for work permits directly through its official website or mobile application. This new system replaces manual procedures with an updated, streamlined platform designed to improve accessibility and reduce processing time.

According to a report by Gulf News, the digital platform will allow companies to select a bundled service package that includes the job offer, employment contract, and initial work permit approval. Employers can also receive real-time updates based on the availability of employment quotas and preferred notification types.

For applications submitted through business service centres, digital signature verification will be required. However, this step will not apply to users submitting applications through the smart app.

One of the key enhancements in the system is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for document verification. Employers will need to provide key details such as salary, working hours, and job location, along with uploading relevant documents. In cases where applications are filed through business centres, applicants' identity details will be verified using ID card readers.

Once all necessary information and documents are submitted, employers can review the application and proceed to the payment phase.

The move is expected to make the process of hiring overseas talent - especially from countries like India - significantly smoother. Cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah already host a large Indian workforce, and the latest reforms could open the doors for many more.