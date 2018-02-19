UPPCL Invites Applications For 2842 Posts; Check Eligibility Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 2842 vacant posts of Accounts Officer, Assistant Account and Technician. Online application submission portal will open on 21 February 2018.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPPCL Recruitment 2018 For Accounts Officer, Assistant Accountant, Technician Grade 2 Post New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 2842 vacant posts of Accounts Officer, Assistant Account and Technician. Online application submission portal will open on 21 February 2018. Candidates can submit the application on or before 13 March. Examination for selection to the posts will be held in the second week of April. Before, applying candidates must go through the details of the job available online at the website of UPPCL at uppcl.org.



Eligibility

Accounts Officer: Candidates must have qualified the final exam of CA (ICAI) or Cost Accountant (ICWAI). Candidates must be in the age group of 21-40 years.

Assistant Accountant: Candidates in the age group of 21-40 years with Bachelor's degree in Commerce are eligible to apply.

Technician: Candidates in the age group of 18-40 years with Class 10 pass qualification and NCVT/ SCVT certificate in Electrician, Electrical trades.



Vacancy Details

Technician: 2779 posts

Assistant Accountant: 21 posts

Accounts Officer: 42 posts



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written exam. While exam for Accounts Officer will be held at Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Meerut; it will also be held at Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Noida, Varanasi as well for Technician post.



has released provisional answer keys for Office Assistant, Stenographer recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in February, can now check the answer key and response sheet as well. Candidates can also raise objections against the same. In order to download the answer key and the objection form candidates shall have to login at uppcl.net.in using their login ID and password.



