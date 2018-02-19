UPPCL Invites Applications For 2842 Posts; Check Eligibility

Eligibility
Accounts Officer: Candidates must have qualified the final exam of CA (ICAI) or Cost Accountant (ICWAI). Candidates must be in the age group of 21-40 years.
Assistant Accountant: Candidates in the age group of 21-40 years with Bachelor's degree in Commerce are eligible to apply.
Technician: Candidates in the age group of 18-40 years with Class 10 pass qualification and NCVT/ SCVT certificate in Electrician, Electrical trades.
Vacancy Details
Technician: 2779 posts
Assistant Accountant: 21 posts
Accounts Officer: 42 posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written exam. While exam for Accounts Officer will be held at Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Meerut; it will also be held at Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Noida, Varanasi as well for Technician post.
CommentsUPPCL has released provisional answer keys for Office Assistant, Stenographer recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in February, can now check the answer key and response sheet as well. Candidates can also raise objections against the same. In order to download the answer key and the objection form candidates shall have to login at uppcl.net.in using their login ID and password.
