UPPCL Releases Answer Key For Office Assistant, Stenographer Posts

Share EMAIL PRINT UPPCL answer key 2018 download for office assistant, stenographer posts New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released provisional answer keys for Office Assistant, Stenographer recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in February, can now check the answer key and response sheet as well. Candidates can also raise objections against the same. In order to download the answer key and the objection form candidates shall have to login at uppcl.net.in using their login ID and password. Candidates who had appeared for Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary through departmental exam, can also download their answer key.



Through job notification, 1/VSA/2017, UPPCL had begun recruitment for stenographer and office assistant posts in July 2017. However, the recruitment process started afresh in October with total vacancy of 2523.



In November 2017 UPPCL had conducted examination to recruit for Junior Engineer post. The online registration was held in October. The test was held at Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida/ Greater Noida and Meerut cities.



UPPCL Answer Key 2018: How To Download Go to the official website

Click on the links against respective job advertisement number

Enter login ID and password

Submit the details

