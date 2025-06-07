UGC NET June 2025 Revised Schedule Released, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially revised the exam dates for the UGC NET June 2025 session. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The subject-wise timetable is now accessible at the official portal - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET June cycle can now check the detailed schedule based on subjects and shifts, as released on the website. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, covering 85 subjects.

Key Highlights

Exam Dates: June 25 to June 29, 2025

Mode of Exam: Online (CBT)

Purpose: Eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and/or admission to Ph.D. programmes

Total Subjects: 85

City Intimation & Admit Card Release

The NTA will announce the exam city information at least 10 days prior to the examination date. This advance notice will allow candidates sufficient time to plan their travel and logistics.

The UGC NET 2025 admit card will also be made available approximately 10 days before the exam. Candidates must visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in regularly to download the admit card and stay updated with any changes or announcements.

Steps To Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Look for the link titled "UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Download"

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Enter the credentials

Download and print the admit card for exam day use

Candidates are advised to double-check all information printed on their admit card, including the date, shift timing, and venue.

For any assistance related to the UGC NET June 2025 exam, candidates may reach out to the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.