Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result Out: What's Next?

In a record time of 19 days, the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was released. This CTET was so far the biggest of its kind to have to been conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). More than 28 lakh had registered for the exam and more than 24 lakh took the exam on December 8. Candidates can download their individual CTET mark sheet.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result Declared

CBSE will provide CTET mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

22.55% Pass Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

The records of CTET including OMR answer sheet will be available on the website for 2 months from the date of declaration of result. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per weeding out rules.

The validity of CTET certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of result.

Since there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take CTET, candidates can appear for the exam again for improving score.

