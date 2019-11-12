Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) On December 8, Admit Card Soon

CTET Admit Cards Soon, Exam On December 8

The 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on December 8. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct the exam. As per the exam notice, the admit cards can be expected in the third week of November. Candidates who have registered for the CTET can download the admit cards from the official website ctet.nic.in as and when it is released.

CTET result will be released within six weeks from the date of the exam.

29 lakh candidates had applied for the exam last time. Of the total number of registered candidates, 24 lakh candidates sat for the exam. This is the highest participation in the CTET in recent years.

3.52 lakh out of 24 lakh candidates qualified the CTET last time.

CTET is the only recruitment exam and the biggest exam conducted by the CBSE. The school education board primarily conducts class 10, 12 board exams after NTA took over the charge of conducting job exams initially conducted by it. Prior to 2017, CBSE conducted the National Eligibility Test for UGC, JEE main for admission to undergraduate engineering courses and NEET for admission to MBBS courses.

