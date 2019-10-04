CBSE Begins Form Correction Process For CTET December 2019 Exam

CTET 2019 form correction began online for December exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today, began the application form correction process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) applicants. The form correction process will end on October 10. After the last date, the board will not entertain any requests for change in the details on the application form.

"The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently-abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or CTET - DECEMBER-2019 Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc.," reads the CTET notification.

CBSE had extended the last date for CTET application from September 18 to September 30. The examination date remains the same.

CTET December 2019 will be held on December 8, 2019. The test will be conducted in 110 cities all over the country.

CTET is conducted for two papers. Paper I is for teachers for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for teachers for classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be conducted on the same day in separate sessions. Paper I will be conducted in morning session from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, and Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Both papers will be objective in nature and will be conducted in OMR-based mode.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.