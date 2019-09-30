CBSE To Conclude CTET December 2019 Application Today

CTET December 2019 application process will conclude today

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 application process will end today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts CTET had extended the last date for application from September 18 to September 25 and was further extended to September 30. The last date to submit application fee was also extended from September 23 to October 3, 2019. After the application process is concluded, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form from October 4 to October 10, 2019.

CTET is an eligibility exam mandatory for recruitment as a primary school teacher. However, clearing CTET does not automatically mean that a candidate will be recruited as a teacher. The December edition of CTET 2019 exam is scheduled on December 8, 2019.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in particulars such as name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently-abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or CTET - DECEMBER-2019 or Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/ College/ University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/ Diploma in Elementary Education etc.

CTET will be an OMR-based exam with multiple choice questions. The exam is conducted for two papers - Paper I is meant for those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper II is meant for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. Both papers will have 150 questions. The difficulty level of paper I will be of Secondary stage and the difficulty level of paper II will be of Senior Secondary stage.

