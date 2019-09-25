Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Registration Extended Till Monday

CTET 2019: Apply online till September 30 at the official website ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration date of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). As per the recent update given by the Board, CTET registration can be done till September 30. The registration was supposed to end today. This is the second time the registration date has been extended for the CTET.

More than 20 lakh candidates take the exam.

Candidates who register for the exam can pay application fee till October 3.

CBSE will open the facility for correction of application forms from October 4. Candidates who wish to make any changes to entries made in the application form can do so till October 10.

CTET will be held on December 8. Admit cards will be released in the third week of November.

CTET is held twice a year-July and December.

In the July exam, 3.52 lakh candidates out of 20 lakh had qualified the exam. Out of these 3.52 lakh candidates, 2.15 lakh qualified in Paper -1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school ), and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

