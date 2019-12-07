CTET December 2019 Exam Tomorrow

CTET 2019 December exam will be held tomorrow

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 will be held tomorrow. CTET is an OMR-based exam which is one of the mandatory qualifications for appointment as teacher in primary and upper primary classes in government schools.

CTET is conducted for two papers. Paper I is for teachers for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for teachers for classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be conducted on the same day in separate sessions.

Paper I will be conducted in morning session from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, and Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Both papers will be objective in nature and will be conducted in OMR-based mode.

Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 AM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidate report after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the CTET admit card carefully and follow them during the examination.

The candidate must show the CTET admit card downloaded from the official website for admission in the examination room or hall.

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

