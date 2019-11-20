CTET Admit Card 2019 Released @ Ctet.nic.in. Direct Download Link Here

CTET admit card 2019 is available at ctet.nic.in.

CTET admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official agency which conducts national level teacher eligibility test CTET, has released the admit card for the exam on the official website. The CTET admit card is available for downloading at the official portal, ctet.nic.in. Direct links for downloading the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET admit card has also been provided here under. Candidates would need their registration details to download the hall ticket which is a necessary document from attending the examination scheduled for December 8.

However, when NDTV checked last (at 8.00 pm on November 20), the links which hosts the CTET admit card are running to error pages. Candidates are advised to wait till the pages come back.

CTET admit card direct download links

CTET admit card 2019: The CTET admit card is available for downloading at the official portal, ctet.nic.in.

CTET admit card 2019 direct link 1

CTET admit card 2019 direct link 2

When contacted last an official from the Board has told NDTV that the CTET admit card can be expected by November 21, which was according to the official notification scheduled to be released by November third week.

CTET admit card 2019: How to download

CTET admit card 2019: CBSE has released the CTET admit card at ctet.nic.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your CTET admit card 2019 from the official website:

Step One : Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the CTET admit card links provided on the homepage (or Click on the direct links provided above)

Step Three : Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Get your CTET admit card

Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 AM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidate report after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the CTET admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

The candidate must show, the CTET admit card downloaded from the official website for admission in the examination room or hall.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.