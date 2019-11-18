CTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Anytime Soon. Details Here

CBSE will be release the CTET admit card soon at ctet.nic.in.

CTET admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the officiating body of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET, will release the CTET admit card soon on its official website. According to the CTET 2019 schedule, the admit card or hall ticket for the exam is expected to be released in third week of November. The CTET admit card will be released for the exam scheduled for December 8. The admit cards will be released at ctet.nic.in. Candidates would need their registration details for downloading the CTET admit card from the official website.

According to the official exam notification, the candidates have to report at the examination centre mentioned on the CTET admit card 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your CTET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get your CTET admit card

Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 AM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidate report after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the CTET admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

The candidate must show, the CTET admit card downloaded from the official website for admission in the examination room or hall.

A candidate who does not possess the valid CTET admit card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the CTET admit card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

During the examination, the invigilator will check the admit cards of all the candidates to verify the identity of the candidate.

