CTET 2019 Admit Card To Release Soon

CTET 2019 admit card are expected soon

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 admit card will be released shortly. While many websites have reported that the admit card for CTET 2019 exam has been released, no such link to download the admit card has been updated yet on the CTET official website.

The admit cards will be released at ctet.nic.in. Candidates would need their registration details for downloading the CTET admit card from the official website.

CTET December 2019 will be held on December 8. The test will be conducted in 110 cities all over the country.

CTET is conducted for two papers. Paper I is for teachers for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for teachers for classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be conducted on the same day in separate sessions.

Paper I will be conducted in morning session from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, and Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Both papers will be objective in nature and will be conducted in OMR-based mode.

CTET is one of the mandatory qualifications for appointment as teacher in primary and upper primary classes in government schools. The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.