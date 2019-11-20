CTET Admit Card Not Released Yet, Can Be Expected Tomorrow: Official

Candidates are suggested to wait for the admit card to be released by the CBSE.

CTET admit cards have not been released yet, candidates can expect it by tomorrow, an official from the Central Board of Secondary Education told NDTV. This ascertains that the CTET admit card link which is being shared, since today morning, is not an official link. The web portal of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), ctet.nic.in, doesn't have any admit card download link.

The admit cards were expected on November 19. However a day before the scheduled date, CBSE official had told NDTV that the release of admit cards for the CTET would take time. It would be released soon, but not on November 19, the official had told.

The exam will be held on December 8.

CBSE conducts the CTET, a national teacher eligibility test for determining a person's eligibility for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.

In the last exam, held in July, more than 14 lakh candidates took the exam out of which 3.52 lakh candidates had qualified. Out of all the candidates who aced the exam, 2.15 lakh qualified in Paper -1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school ), and 1.37 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

