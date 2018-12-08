Central Teacher Eligibility Test Tomorrow

CTET 2018 On December 9, Know Exam Day Rules

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) tomorrow. Incidentally, CTET is the only competitive exam conducted by CBSE, as of now. CTET 2018 will have two papers-- Paper 1 for Primary Teachers and Paper 2 for Elementary Teachers. The exam will begin at 9.30 am with Paper 2. Morning session will continue till 12:00 pm. Paper 1 will be held in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

CTET scores shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. It may also be applied to unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the scores of the exam.

Candidates who score above 60% will be considered pass in the exam. Validity period of the CTET certificate will be 7 years from the date of declaration of the result.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre. The hall will be opened 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

'Candidates are not allowed to carry textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/ Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/ scanner, Cardboard, etc. , communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health band etc, Watch/ Wrist watch, Camera, wallet, goggles, handbags etc, other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices like Camera, Bluetooth device etc. to the exam hall,' reads the exam notice released by CBSE.

