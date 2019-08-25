CSIR NET Exam To Be A Computer-Based Test Under National Testing Agency

CSIR NET exam will now be held by National Testing Agency

With National Testing Agency (NTA) taking over the command for conducting CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET) exam, there are bound to be some changes in the pattern of the exam. The first CSIR NET exam which will be held by NTA is scheduled in December 2019. CSIR UGC NET is conducted for for determining the eligibility for Lectureship and for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship in Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

As per the schedule announced by NTA, the CSIR NET December 2019 will be conducted on December 15, 2019. The application process for CSIR NET December 2019 will begin on September 9 and conclude on October 9.

A major (confirmed) change brought about by NTA in the pattern for CSIR NET is that it will no longer be conducted in paper-based mode and will be completely computer-based. NTA is yet to release information on the duration of the exam but going by the structural change in UGC NET pattern, similar changes can be expected for CSIR NET as well.

Up until CSIR NET June 2019 exam, the exam was conducted for one MCQ paper which had three parts.

Part A was common for all streams and had 20 general aptitude questions. Candidates appearing for the exam were required to answer only 15 questions.

UGC NET exam used to have a similar structure where paper I had 60 questions and appearing candidates had to answer any 50. When the UGC NET exam was passed on to NTA by CBSE, the structure was changed to 50 questions in paper 1 and each question is compulsory.

NTA may introduce a similar structure for part A of CSIR NET exam.

UGC NET exam earlier had two subject-specific papers. NTA discontinued the practice and now there's only one subject-specific paper. NTA may bring about a similar change down the line for CSIR NET exam.

If NTA changes the exam pattern for CSIR NET a-la UGC NET or not will become clear on September 9, 2019 when NTA will release the information brochure for CSIR NET December 2019 exam.

