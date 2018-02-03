CSBC Bihar Police Result 2017 Declared

CSBC Bihar Police Result 2017: Know How To Check At www.csbc.bih.nic.in
New Delhi:
CSBC Bihar police constable result 2017 has been declared. CSBC, the exam conducting body has declared the result now. Candidates awaiting the result can check the same online at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. As per sources, around 11 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam. Therefore it is expected that the official website may slow down after the declaration of the result. In such cases candidates are suggested to have patience and wait for a while to download the result pdf. The written exam is qualifying in nature.CSBC Bihar Police Result 2017: Know How To Check
The written exam was conducted for two hours and was of 100 marks. Candidates who score less than 30 marks in the exam will be disqualified and will not move on to the physical fitness test round. After the declaration of Bihar Police result 2017, candidates would be called for the physical fitness test in the ratio of 1:5. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of a candidate's performance in the physical fitness test.
CSBC had begun online application process for the examination had begun in July 2017 and application process continued till August. In October 2017, Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies. Online application process continued till 30 November 2017 and selection process includes a Preliminary written exam, Main written exam, and Physical Fitness test.
