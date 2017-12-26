Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2017: Result For Written Exam Likely To Release On Csbc.bih.gov.in Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBS), Bihar is likely to declare the result for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 22, 2017 for 9900 vacancies.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBS), Bihar is likely to declare the result for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 22, 2017 for 9900 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be called for the next rounds of recruitment. As per sources, around 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The written exam will be qualifying in nature and candidates would then have to appear in physical fitness test.



The written exam was conducted for two hours and was of 100 marks. Candidates who score less than 30 marks in the exam will be disqualified and will not move on to the physical fitness test round.



How to check Bihar Police Constable Written Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to CSBC website: www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Bihar Constable Written Exam Result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and password in the space provided.

Step four: Click on Submit.

Step five: View and download the result.



Based on performance in the written examination, candidates would be called for the physical fitness test in the ratio of 1:5. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of a candidate's performance in the physical fitness test.



