Coronavirus: Intelligence Bureau (IB) Interview Deferred In Jammu, Leh

In view of the precautions suggested by the Ministry of Health regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant interview at Jammu and Leh scheduled to be held on March 11, April 3 and April 4 has been deferred. New interview dates will be notified to candidates later, said an official statement.

The interview is the last phase of selection for Security Assistant/ Executive post in the IB. The exam was notified in October 2018.

So far, the final result of the recruitment has been declared for all candidates, except for those who took the exam at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh centres.

The interview carries 50 marks. Candidates who had secured minimum 20 marks in the second exam have been provisionally admitted for the interview.

The final selection would be further subject to successful completion of Character & Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc. as per the exam notice.

The appointment to the Security Assistant post in IB will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time, reads the notice.

