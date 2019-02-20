CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Registration Ends Today

CISF Recruitment 2019, 429 Head Constable Posts: Last Date

Online registration for head constable recruitment under the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will end today. Candidates who have cleared 10+2 exam and are within 18-25 years of age are eligible to apply for this job. The application must be submitted only through online mode to the concerned CISF Zonal DIsG (Regional Recruitment Centres) as mentioned on the recruitment notification against each States.

CISF Head Constable: Apply Online

A total of 429 posts have been notified by the CISF out of which 64 posts will be filled through limited departmental competitive exam. CISF will select candidates on the basis of physical standard test, documentation, computer based test, skill test and medical examination. Candidates should refer to the official website cisfrectt.in for details in this regard.

10% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. If the same remains vacant the same will be filled by male candidates.

CISF AC-LDC Exam Admit Card

On the other hand, UPSC will conduct the CISF AC-LDC exam on March 3. The Commission has released the admit cards of 727 candidates online at upsc.gov.in. "These candidates would have to download the e-Admit cards from the Commission's website and appear for the written examination on due date and time in uniform and must carry their official identity cards with them," reads the notice.

