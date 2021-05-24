266 Candidates Qualify For Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Interview

CGPSC has declared the state engineering service written exam result

The Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service written exam has been declared and a total of 266 candidates have qualified in the exam and have been shortlisted for interview. The list of the candidates is available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

CGPSC Result

The exam was held on January 15 at Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts.

Through this exam and the interview, the Commission will select and recommend candidates for recruitment to a total of 89 vacant positions.

The recruitment was notified in January 2020.

The State Service main exam has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation. A total of 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held on February 14. The result was declared on March 14. The exam was earlier scheduled from June 18 to 21 and has been postponed due to the Covid situation. New dates for the state services main exam will be announced 15 days in advance, the CGPSC has said. Currently, the option to edit the application forms is available on the Commission's website.

