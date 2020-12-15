Chhattisgarh State Service Exam Registration Begins

CGPSC has released the application forms for State Service exam.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released application forms for the State Service preliminary exam. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms by January 12, 2021. A total of 158 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

The State Service preliminary exam will be held on February 14, 2021, the CGPSC has said. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam. "The main exam will be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2021," it has added.

"The preliminary exam will comprise two compulsory papers: general studies and aptitude test. Both the question papers will have objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking for wrong answer. For each wrong answer, one-third of the total marks assigned to that question will be deducted" the CGPSC has said.

The main exam will have seven papers which will carry 1400 marks in total and an interview test which will carry 150 marks.

The Commission will also conduct the state engineering service exam on January 15, 2021. The exam will be held at Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts in two shifts. The general studies will be held in the first shift from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the engineering paper (civil, mechanical, electrical) will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. A total of 89 posts will be filled through this exam.

