Centre Proposes 'One Agency One Exam' For Government Jobs: 10 Points

Centre proposes 'one agency one exam' for Group B and C public sector jobs.

The Centre has proposed to set up a specialized agency to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for appointment to Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts, certain Group 'B' Gazetted posts, Group 'C' posts in the public sector. The Personnel Ministry has asked various stakeholders including ministries and departments of Government of India, state governments, Union Territories, public, and, particularly, candidates aspiring to join Government or public sector jobs at Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts, certain Group 'B' Gazetted posts, Group 'C' posts and equivalent posts to send their comments on the proposal, within a period of one month.

At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for multiple separate examinations conducted by various recruiting agencies (including UPSC and SSC) for posts, for which similar eligibility criterion have been prescribed. Every year, approximately 2.5 crore candidates appear in multiple such recruitment examinations for approximately 1 .25 lakh vacancies.

Common Eligibility Test (CET): 10 Points

1. One of the objectives of the proposal is to mitigate the hardship faced by candidates who have to appear for multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies, where similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed.

2. There will be common registration of candidates through an on-line portal.

3. The score obtained by the candidate in the CET will be made available to the candidate as well as to the individual recruitment agency

4. The score of a candidate will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

5. Separate CETs will be conducted for the Graduate, the Higher Secondary (12th pass) and the Matriculate (10th pass) candidates for non-technical posts for which recruitment is currently carried through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (1BPS).

6. Each candidate will have two additional chances to improve his score, and the best of all available scores will be deemed to be the current score of the candidate.

7. The final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialized examinations to be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

8. State Governments and Union Territories may also use the results of CET on cost sharing basis by entering into MoUs with the specialized agency for CET.

9. According to the proposal, the CET score can also be utilized by private sector, for consideration of eligible candidates, other than those selected by government recruitment agencies, for appointment in their organizations, by entering into an arrangement with the specialized agency for CET.

10. Comments on the proposal can also be furnished online at asestt-dopt@gov.in, with the subject of e- mail written as "Comments on CET".

Click here for more Jobs News

