Central Bank Of India Hiring For Specialist Officer Posts, Check Selection Process

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India is currently accepting applications for Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 62 posts within the organisation. The application process began on December 27 and will conclude on January 12, 2025.

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts

Data Scientist: 2 posts

Data-Architect/Cloud Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts

ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts

Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 posts

Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 post

SEO Specialist: 1 post

Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 post

Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 post

MarTech Specialist: 1 post

Neo Support Requirement - L2: 6 posts

Neo Support Requirement - L1: 10 posts

Production Support/Technical Support Engineer: 10 posts

Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 posts

Developer/Data Support Engineer: 10 posts

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Individuals interested in applying are advised to check the detailed notification for information regarding educational qualifications and age limits.

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Selection Process



The selection process will not include a written examination. Instead, eligible candidates will be invited to participate in an interview. Merely meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview call. The interview will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, with qualifying marks set at 50% for General and EWS candidates, and 45% for SC, ST, OBC, and PWBD candidates.

The final merit list will be prepared based solely on the interview scores, arranged in descending order, provided candidates achieve the minimum qualifying marks.

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Application Fee



Applicants from General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 plus GST. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWBD categories are exempt from paying the fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Bank of India.