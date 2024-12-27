Central Bank Of India Hiring For Specialist Officer Posts, Check Selection Process

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India is currently accepting applications for Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 62 posts within the organisation. The application process began on December 27 and will conclude on January 12, 2025.
Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts
- Data Scientist: 2 posts
- Data-Architect/Cloud Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts
- ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts
- Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 posts
- Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 post
- SEO Specialist: 1 post
- Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 post
- Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 post
- MarTech Specialist: 1 post
- Neo Support Requirement - L2: 6 posts
- Neo Support Requirement - L1: 10 posts
- Production Support/Technical Support Engineer: 10 posts
- Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 posts
- Developer/Data Support Engineer: 10 posts
Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Individuals interested in applying are advised to check the detailed notification for information regarding educational qualifications and age limits.
Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection process will not include a written examination. Instead, eligible candidates will be invited to participate in an interview. Merely meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview call. The interview will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, with qualifying marks set at 50% for General and EWS candidates, and 45% for SC, ST, OBC, and PWBD candidates.
The final merit list will be prepared based solely on the interview scores, arranged in descending order, provided candidates achieve the minimum qualifying marks.
Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
Applicants from General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 plus GST. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWBD categories are exempt from paying the fee.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Bank of India.
