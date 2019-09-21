BPSSC releases physical test admit card for Excise Sub-Inspector recruitment

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for candidates who qualified in the Main exam conducted for recruitment of Excise Sub Inspectors. Total 772 candidates have been selected after the Main exam for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Shortlisted candidates can download their Physical Test admit cards by using either their registration id or their mobile number submitted in the application form.

The Physical Test will be held in October. Candidates can check test date and venue details on their admit cards.

BPSSSC Physical Test Admit Card: How To Download?

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official BPSSC website. A link to download the admit card is available on the home page. The link will lead to the login page where candidates can login using either their registration id or their mobile number and date of birth and then download their admit card.

Candidates can refer to the official recruitment advertisement for details on the Physical Test and minimum qualifying criteria.

