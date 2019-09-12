Bihar Police Releases Main Exam Result For Excise Sub Inspector Recruitment

Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspector main exam result released

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the main exam result for Excise Sub Inspector recruitment. A total of 86,595 candidates had applied against 126 SI vacancies out of which 2600 were selected to appear in the Main exam after prelims. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 9, 2019 in one session. Total 2520 candidates appeared in the main examination which was conducted on August 25, 2019.

As per the selection process, only candidates who qualified in the first shift of the main exam which was conducted for General Hindi were evaluated for the General Studies paper which was conducted in the second shift.

Total 772 candidates have been selected after the Main exam for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The tentative date for PET is October 2019. Candidates will be informed about admit card for PET through SMS and email.

BPSSC SI Main Exam Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for BPSSC: bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the main exam result given on the homepage.

Step three: A pdf will open. Downlaod the pdf.

Step four: Check for your roll number in the pdf. The roll numbers of qualified candidates have been mentioned in the pdf.

Bihar Police SI main Exam Result: Direct Link

