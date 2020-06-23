BPSC Releases Revised Dates For 65th Bihar Civil Services Main Exam

BPSC Civil Services Main examinations will be held on August 4, 5 and 7

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the revised dates for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive exam ( or Bihar Civil Services exam) today. According to the revised dates announced by the Commission, the BPSC Civil Services Main examinations will be held on August 4, August 5 and August 7. A notification in this regard has been release by the Commission on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC held the registration process for this Civil Services exam till May 4.

The BPSC Main examination was earlier scheduled to be held on July 25, July 26 and July 28.

The Commission in its notification has also said more details on the BPSC examination and timing will be released online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC had released the prelims result for 65th state civil services exam on March 6, 2020. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the prelim exam, out of which only 6,517 were deemed qualified for the main exam.

The Commission later released additional result for Multiple Disabled (MD) candidates, and 5 more candidates qualified for the main exam in MD category.

The BPSC Main (written) exam will be held for three subjects out of which two will be compulsory - Hindi paper for 100 marks, and two General Studies paper, each carrying 300 marks.

The one remaining subject will be optional and candidates can select their optional subject from a list of 34 subjects. The option subject will have only one paper of 300 marks. Exam date will be announced by the Commission later.

The Commission has also released the prelims date for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination today. The Commission will conduct the BPSC Judicial Services examination on August 9. The application process was concluded on June 3. BPSC had announced 221 vacancies in March for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Grade) to be filled through Judicial Services exam. The prelim exam will be held for two papers - General knowledge, and law. Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will then be called for a main exam followed by an interview. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in main exam and interview.

Last week, the BPSC announced the result for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam. Gaurav Kumar Kashyap has topped in the BPSC Assistant Engineer exam. The final merit list of candidates who have been successful in the exam is available on the Commission's official website.

