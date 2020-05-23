BPSC Extends Application Deadline For Judicial Services Exam

BPSC has extended application date for judicial services exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again extended the application date for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination. The Commission will now conclude the application process in June. Last date for all application related activities has been extended.

BPSC had announced 221 vacancies in March for the post of Civil Judge (junior grade) to be filled through Judicial Services exam.

As per the extended deadline, eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam till June 3. After registration they will be allowed to pay application fee till June 8 and complete application form submission by June 15, 2020.

Applicants will be able to pay application fee on the next day of registering online. Similarly, they would be able to fill application form after 11 am on the next day of paying application fee.

All other conditions of the recruitment remain the same. Candidates are advised to go through the official recruitment notice before applying.

The Commission is yet to announce prelim exam date for the judicial services exam. The prelim exam will be held for two papers - General knowledge, and law. Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will then be called for a main exam followed by an interview. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in main exam and interview.

