BPSC releases dates for 65th Bihar Civil Services Main exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive exam (also known as Bihar Civil Services exam) in July. The BPSC Main examinations will be held on July 25, July 26 and July 28, according to a notification released by the Commission. The BPSC held the registration process for this exam till May 4.

The Commission in its notification has also said more details on the BPSC examination and timing will be released online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Application fee payment date for 65th BPSC Combined Main Exam has been extended till June 24 and candidates can apply till June 30.

The last date to send hard copy of application forms with required documents to the Commission office is July 4, 2002. The application form must be sent via speed post or registered post.

BPSC had released the result for 65th state civil services exam on March 6, 2020. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the prelim exam, out of which only 6,517 were deemed qualified for the main exam.

The Commission later released additional result for Multiple Disabled (MD) candidates, and 5 more candidates qualified for the main exam in MD category.

The BPSC Main (written) exam will be held for three subjects out of which two will be compulsory - Hindi paper for 100 marks, and two General Studies paper, each carrying 300 marks.

The one remaining subject will be optional and candidates can select their optional subject from a list of 34 subjects. The option subject will have only one paper of 300 marks. Exam date will be announced by the Commission later.

In a related development, the BPSC has again extended application dates for several recruitment exams. The recruitment for which dates have been extended include BPSC Civil Services Main exam, Assistant Engineer recruitment, and Mineral Development Officer recruitment.

The registration date for Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment with Road Construction Department, Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment, and Assistant Engineer recruitment with Urban Development and Housing Department has been extended till June 20. Applicants will be allowed to pay application fee till June 24 and apply for the exam till June 30.

