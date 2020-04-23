BPSC Releases Application Dates For 65th Bihar Civil Services Main Exam

BPSC has notified the application schedule for 65th Bihar Civil Services Main Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam. The Commission will begin the application process for the main examinations on May 4. Application fee payment will conclude on May 18 and form filling will conclude on May 28, 2020.

Candidates will be able to fill application form after 11 am on the next day of paying the application fee.

The hard copy of the filled in application form along with the required documents must reach Commission Office by June 15, 2020.

BPSC had released the result for 65th state civil services exam on March 6, 2020. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the prelim exam, out of which only 6,517 were deemed qualified for the main exam.

The Commission later released additional result for Multiple Disabled (MD) candidates, and 5 more candidates qualified for the main exam in MD category.

The BPSC Main (written) exam will be held for three subjects out of which two will be compulsory - Hindi paper for 100 marks, and two General Studies paper, each carrying 300 marks. The one remaining subject will be optional and candidates can select their optional subject from a list of 34 subjects. The option subject will have only one paper of 300 marks. Exam date will be announced by the Commission later.

