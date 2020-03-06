BPSC Result: 65th Bihar Combined Competitive Prelims Result Out. Check Here

BPSC result: The BPSC pre result has been released on the official portal at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the BPSC result for the 65th Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary exam. The BPSC pre result has been released on the official portal. According the updates available on official website -- bpsc.bih.nic.in - the results have been released online along with the answer keys. As per the exam calendar released by the Commission the BPSC result was scheduled to be released in the first week of March. The Commission said the mark sheet of the candidates will be released soon the official website.

According to the Commission out of the total 2,57,247 candidates appeared in the exam, 6,517 have been declared successful in the BPSC 65th prelims examination.

BPSC result: How to check Prelims result

BPSC result has been released online on Friday at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to check your 65th prelims results:

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the main exam result link.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

The BPSC results are now expected for the exam which was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on October 15, 2019.

The exam was re-conducted on February 17 for candidates with multiple disabilities.

Candidates who qualify the BPSC preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in June.

Reportedly more than 4 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which is equivalent to the state level civil services exam. The exam was held at 718 exam centres under 35 district headquarters.

BPSC result: Direct link

The BPSC pre result can be accessed from this official website:

BPSC result direct link

Through these exams, the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment against 434 vacancies available in various services and posts in the state government.

Also, the Commission is expected to release the notification for 66th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) Exam anytime soon. As per the exam calendar released by the BPSC, the exam will be held in the last week of June.

Click here for more Jobs News