BPSC To Announce 65th Bihar Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam Soon

As per reports, the BPSC will announce the result today.

The result for the 65th Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary exam is expected soon. As per the exam calendar released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the result is scheduled to be will be released in the first week of March. BPSC will release the result on its official website and candidates can access it using their roll number or registration number.

BPSC Result (Official Website)

As per reports, the BPSC will announce the result today.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in June.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Announces Jobs For Engineers

Reportedly more than 4 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which is equivalent to the state level civil services exam. The exam was held at 718 exam centres under 35 district headquarters.

Through these exams, the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment against 434 vacancies available in various services and posts in the state government.

66th Bihar Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam In June

The exam was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on October 15, 2019. The exam was re-conducted on February 17 for candidates with multiple disabilities. Recently the Commission has opened the answer key objection submission window for such candidates and the last date for this is February 27 after which the window will be closed.

Also, the Commission is expected to release the notification for 66th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) Exam anytime soon. As per the exam calendar released by the BPSC, the exam will be held in the last week of June.

BPSC is also expected to release the exam details of 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam this week.

Click here for more Jobs News