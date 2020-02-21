66th Bihar Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam In June

4-5 lakh candidates apply for the BPSC exam, every year.

The 66th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) Exam will be held in the last week of June. The official notification can be expected anytime soon. This information has been given by the exam conducting body, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The application process for the exam will be announced by the BPSC and will be held at the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year the BPSC exam will be earlier than it was held last year. The 65th edition of the exam was held on October 15 and was re-conducted for candidates with multiple disabilities on February 17. The result for 65th Bihar Combined Competitive (preliminary) Exam can be expected in March first week.

Graduates are eligible to take the exam.

The maximum age for applicants belonging to general and EWS category is 37 years for males and 40 years for females. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST category, the upper age limit is 42 years. The maximum age for economically backward classes / backward classes is 40 years.

Last year, the applications of 1,175 candidates were rejected on age limit criteria.

The preliminary exam will be held only for one paper - General Studies. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks.

