65th Civil Services Exam In Bihar Tomorrow

BPSC 65th CCE on October 15; Check exam day rules

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) would conduct the 65th Civil Services exam or the Combined Competitive Exam tomorrow. The said exam is the preliminary written test and candidates who qualify this exam would be able to sit for the main exam. The Commission would conduct the test in 35 districts at 718 centres. The exam would be held in a single session from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Reportedly more than 4 lakh candidates have registered for the Bihar Civil Services exam this year.

BPSC has asked candidates to reach the exam venue one hour before the exam time.

The Commission has also released a list of items which are not allowed to be carried to the exam hall. Candidates won't be allowed to take mobile phones, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, electronic pen, smart watch and other gadgets to the exam hall.

Those candidates whose admit cards do not have clear images of photograph or signature need to be fill the declaration form available on the website. These candidates have to carry two passport sized photographs with them to the exam centre. The photographs need to be attested by a gazetted officer. The candidates also have to attest the photocopy of their ID proof for verification purpose.

The Commission has also made certain changes in the exam centres, details of which are available on the official website.

