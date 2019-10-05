Bihar Civil Services Prelims On October 15. Know Exam Day Rules

Download BPSC civil services exam admit card today.

65th Bihar Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on October 15. The admit cards will be available today. The option to download the admit card will be available till October 13. The exam will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at 718 centres. Reportedly, 4 lakh and 11 thousand candidates would take the BPSC civil services preliminary exam this year.

Candidates won't be allowed to take mobile phones, Bluetooth, wi-fi, electronic pen, smart watch and other gadgets to the exam hall.

Candidates should carry one ID proof on the exam day.

Those candidates whose admit cards do not have clear images of photograph or signature need to be fill the declaration form available on the website. These candidates have to carry two passport sized photographs with them to the exam centre. The photographs need to be attested by a gazetted officer. The candidates also have to attest the photocopy of their ID proof for verification purpose.

The 65th civil services exam will be held in one session from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates who qualify the exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

Meanwhile the BPSC had declared the main exam result for the 63rd civil services exam in August. The interview was held on August 27 and the final results are awaited.

