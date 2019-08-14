Bihar Public Services Commission Releases 63rd Civil Services Main Exam Result

BPSC has released result for 63rd Civil Services main examination

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the 63rd Combined Competitive Main Examination. The result is available on the Commission's official website. Candidates who have qualified in the Main examination will now have to appear in the interview held by the Commission. The interview is tentatively scheduled on August 27, 2019. The detail schedule for the interview will be released by the Commission later.

The BPSC 63rd main examination was conducted in January this year. A total of 924 candidates have qualified in the main examination. There are total 355 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment.

BPSC 63rd Civil Services main Exam Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the main exam result link.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: If your roll number is included in the result pdf, then you have qualified the main examination.

BPSC 63rd Civil Services Main Exam Result: Direct Link

The BPSC Civil Services main examination is conducted for four papers out of which one is General Hindi, two General Studies papers, and one optional subject which is selected by the candidate at the time of application. The exams were conducted in one sitting at exam centres situated in Patna.

