BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive Main Examination In January

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam program for 63rd Combined Competitive Main Examination. The Main exam will begin on January 12, 2019 and conclude on January 17, 2019. The exam will be conducted in single sitting on each day. The duration for the exam will be three hours and will be conducted from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam will be conducted at the exam centre in the Patna Head Office. The admit cards for the Main exam will be released on the Commission's website one week before the commencement of the Main examination.

Candidates who have qualified for the BPSC 63rd Combined Competitive Main Examination can check the detailed examination program below:

January 12, 2019 - General Hindi

January 13, 2019 - General Studies (Paper 1)

January 15, 2019 - General Studies (Paper 2)

January 17, 2019 - Optional subject selected by the candidate at the time of online application

Meanwhile, BPSC is all geared up for conducting the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The Preliminary examination will be held on December 16, 2018. The exam will be conducted at 808 exam centres located in 35 districts.

For candidates whose photo and/or signature image is either unclear or not available in the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination application form, the commission has notified that such candidates would need to carry the following documents to the exam centre on the day of the exam:

Declaration form downloaded from the BPSC website and duly filled

2 colored photographs attested by a gazetted officer, out of which one should be pasted on the candidate's copy of the admit card, and another on the office copy of the admit card in presence of the invigilator

Photocopy of a valid id proof such as PAN card/ Aadhaar Card/ Driving License/ Voter Id card attested by a gazetted officer

Click here for more Jobs News