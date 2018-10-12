Bihar Civil Service Main Examination Registration To Start From October 15

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the registration process for 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination on October 15, 2018. Candidates will be able to pay application fee till October 31, 2018 and will be allowed to complete application for the exam till November 6, 2018. The result for the 63rd Combined Preliminary (Written) Competitive Examination was released in September.

In the 63rd Combined Preliminary (Written) Competitive Examination 4267 and an additional 96 candidates were declared as qualified for the Main candidates.

The candidates who qualified the preliminary exam will now have to register for the main examination.

The application form link will be provided on the BPSC website at 11:00 am on October 15, 2018.

After completing the application form, candidate is required to send a print out of the completed application form along with requisite documents to the commission office. The hard copy along with the documents must reach the commission office by November 20, 2018 till 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the commission, yesterday, announced the tentative date for Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018.

