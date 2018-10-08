BPSC 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination Registration To Begin On October 15

BPSC 63rd Main (Written) Examination Registration To Begin On October 15

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the registration schedule for 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The online application process for the main examination will begin on October 15, 2018. Candidates will also be allowed to pay examination fee for the main examination from October 15, 2018 itself.

Important Dates

Application fee payment: October 15, 2018 to October 31, 2018

Last date for application form submission: November 6, 2018

Last date for application forms to reach the commission office: November 20, 2018

Candidates must note that the link to submit application form will be active only on the next day of paying application fee after 11:00 am. So, candidates must pay the application fee in the given time frame in order to be able to apply for the main examination.

After completing the application form, candidate is required to send a print out of the completed application form along with requisite documents to the commission office. The hard copy along with the documents must reach the commission office by November 20, 2018 till 5:00 pm.

Candidates must send their application forms via speed post/ registered post to the following address:

Joint Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001

