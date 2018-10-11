Bihar Judicial Services: Tentative Dates Announced For Preliminary Exam 2018

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the tentative date for the Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018. The exam is expected to be conducted on November 25, 2018. The date may be changed by the commission if necessary. The Commission had begun the application process for Bihar Judicial Services exam on September 11, 2018.

The exam Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Exam will be OMR based. The questions will be objective in nature.

There will be two papers in the preliminary examination - General Studies, and Law. The General Studies paper will carry 100 marks. The paper on law will carry 150 marks.

The topics covered in the Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exams are:

General Knowledge including current affairs

Elementary General Science

Law of Evidence and Procedure

Constitutional and Administrative Law of India

Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law

Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief

Law of Contracts and Torts

Commercial Law

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.

